WOWO News Director to again join gaming marathon for CMN Hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Every year, 50,000 “gamers” across the United States will team up this year for one goal: “Play Games, Heal Kids.”

WOWO News Director Darrin Wright will be one of them, as his team, “The Geek Cave Podcast,” will be playing for 24 consecutive hours starting this Friday at noon for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Cardinal Glennon and Children’s Hospitals of St. Louis, and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Extra Life is simply an effort by those who love video games to use that hobby, that passion, to do something good,” Wright says. “Since it started back in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $50-million for sick and injured kids, for things like family expenses, medical research, bills, you name it. It’s a way to relieve the burden a bit and get everyone, even some of those same kids in Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the country, to team up for a great cause.”

Participants ask their friends, family, and co-workers for pledges of any amount, then set aside time to play either video games, board games, card games, or a combination of such. Some participants are young children, some adults over the age of 60, and many are somewhere in between.

Many gamers will broadcast their gameplay on streaming services like YouTube, Facebook Live, and Twitch. Darrin’s team will be broadcasting on their own Twitch channel, which you can find a link to here.

To learn more, or donate, click here. To donate through Facebook, click here.