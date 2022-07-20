WOWO named as finalist for Medium Market Station of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced their finalists for the 2022 NAB Marconi Awards on Tuesday.

WOWO-AM was named as one of five finalists for “Medium Market Station of the Year”. WOWO joins stations from Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, and Tennessee in the category, with the winner being announced in October at the NAB Show in New York.

The NAB website describes the Marconi Awards as being given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.