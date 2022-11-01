WOWO hosts 3rd Congressional debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All three candidates discussed a variety of topics Tuesday morning during WOWO’s 3rd Congressional Debate.

Topics included the economy, Ukraine, and gas prices, as well as abortion, the border, and the legalization of marijuana. The candidates then had a chance for closing statements.

Starting with Democratic candidate Gary Snyder,

“It’s important that we protect our democracy, protect working families, protect unions, and also protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Followed by Independent Nathan Gotsch,

“I think we see what happens when you pledge allegiance to your party, and not the country and the constituents. That’s why I’m running for Congress, that’s why I’m proud to be an independent voice.”

And finally, incumbent Republican Jim Banks,

“And I promise all the listeners today, and all the voters of this district, I’ll continue to be the leader you expect for our conservative values in Washington.”

The debate will re-air Tuesday at 4 p.m. during the Pat Miller Program, and again Saturday at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m.

Video of the debate is also available on WOWO’s Facebook page.