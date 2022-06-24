WOWO Exclusive: Banks pens letter to Gov. Holcomb on Dobbs SCOTUS decision

Governor Holcomb:

I’m hopeful that the Indiana statehouse will use the upcoming July 6 special session to pass a state-wide ban on abortion, and I am urging you to sign such pro-life legislation as soon as it passes.

In the nearly 50 years since Roe, over 63 million babies have been aborted in the United States. Over 7,000 babies are aborted in Indiana alone every year. We can finally change that, but every day that passes without legislative action means more lost unborn Hoosier lives.

Following the historic Dobbs Supreme Court decision, 15 states already have laws in place that categorically ban abortion. Indiana can soon be the 16th.

I’m proud of the fact that Indiana is one of the most pro-life states in the country. In recent years, we’ve passed important legislation to protect women and the unborn, including bills banning sex selective abortions, banning abortion after five months, and more. Now, we can end abortion once and for all.

The Dobbs decision gives power back to the states, which means that we can finally obey the will of the people and end this evil practice that has stained our country for nearly half a century.

Our nation is in a critical moment, and I remain hopeful that Indiana’s legislators, many of whom I know and have worked with, will do the right thing in making our state a leader in ending abortion.

Sincerely,

Jim Banks

Member of Congress