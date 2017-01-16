WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Allen County Democrats to have a new party chairman

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Democratic Party will soon have a new party chairman. The precinct committee members will get together March 4th and vote on the position.

Local democrat, Morrison Agen, is running for the position and tells Fort Wayne’s Morning News, that he has a slate of people looking to run the party. “I have a slate of people – Danielle Anderson is my Vice-Chair and Misti Meehan is Secretary – to take that position.”

As of right now the race is not contested, but Agen doesn’t think it will stay that way for long. “There’s nobody that’s announced yet, although we are pretty confident that this is going to be a contested election, which we’re OK with, I think that’s a good thing,” said Agen.

He says his first order of business would be to make sure the democrats have a full slate of precinct committee chair members. Currently, only about a third of the chairs are filled.