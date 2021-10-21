World Baseball Academy’s Wiffle Ball Spooktacular

By
John Graham
-

It’s called the World Baseball Academy’s Wiffle Ball Spooktacular, and details can be found at
https://www.worldbaseballacademy.com/content/2021-wiffle-ball-spooktacular

Our team fundraising page:
https://e.givesmart.com/events/lNY/c/:ZPW_silTSER/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here