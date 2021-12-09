Worker survey: “Great Resignation” a real problem

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The so-called “great resignation” is real, and it’s a problem employers in Indiana need to solve.

That’s according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s latest worker survey, with 43% of currently unemployed workers saying they quit their jobs – with or without a new one lined up – citing a lack of purpose at their current jobs, lack of flexibility, and low salaries as the most common reasons for leaving a job.

24% of workers who are currently employed and feel secure in their positions told the Chamber they still expect to search for new job opportunities in the coming year.

The survey also showcased a disconnect over the skills and education level needed to have a thriving career in Indiana, with nearly a third of workers believing that a high school diploma is all they need.

“Job security does not always equal contentment for individuals. Having purpose at work, flexibility and a competitive salary are all big factors, with the first two becoming increasingly important for workers since the pandemic began,” offers Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.

Among the unemployed, 70% said they were currently looking for work and 26% were not. Over half of the unemployed have been without a stable job with a living wage for more than six months.