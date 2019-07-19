Worker in critical condition after workplace incident

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a workplace incident at a DeKalb County manufacturing facility left a worker in critical condition.

DeKalb Molded Plastics tell Fort Wayne’s NBC the worker suffered an electric shock around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

So far, the company has not determined what caused the shock.

The worker was in full cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived to the scene, and is currently listed in critical condition.

WOWO will provide updates as new details become available.