Work begins on neighborhood alley improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work is set to begin on the first neighborhood alley improvement project as part of Fort Wayne City Council’s recent passage of an increase to the local income tax

Killea and West Leith Streets from South Calhoun Street to Hoagland Avenue is the first of many projects to occur.

“Neighborhoods are the backbone of Fort Wayne. It’s critical to invest in our neighborhoods and build on the excellent quality of life amenities in our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Thriving neighborhoods make Fort Wayne more attractive for economic development opportunities and job growth as we work to be a point of destination.”

Neighborhood alley projects planned for 2018

*Spatz Ave. and Gaywood Dr. from E. Pettit to McKinnie avenues

*Weisser Park Ave. and South Park Dr. from E. Pettit to Congress avenues

*Warsaw and S. Monroe streets from E. Maplegrove Ave. to E. Sherwood Terrace

*Central and Plaza drives from McKee to Pontiac streets

*Buell Dr. and Hoagland Ave. from W. Belmont St. to W. Fairfax Ave.

*Broadway and Beaver Ave. from W. Oakdale Dr. to Kinsmoor Ave.

*W. Packard and Kinnaird avenues from Beaver to S. Wayne avenues

*Kinnaird and W. Wildwood avenues from Beaver to S. Wayne avenues

*Home Ave. and Beechwood Dr. from S. Wayne Ave. to dead end

*Fairfield and Hoagland avenues from Kinnaird to W. Wildwood avenues

*Hoagland Ave. and Shawnee Dr. from W. Wildwood Ave. to Leith St.

*Webster and S. Harrison streets from E. Wildwood Ave. to Killea St.

*Taylor St. and Michigan Ave. from Thompson Ave. to Nelson St.

*Lewis and Hugh streets from Francis to Ohio streets

*Hugh and Eliza streets from Francis to Ohio streets

*Lewis and Hugh streets from Winter to Lillie streets

*Winter and Lillie streets from Lewis to Hayden streets

*Lillie St. and S. Anthony Blvd. from Alliger to Hayden streets

*W. Fourth and Third streets from Schilling to Franklin avenues

*Oakland and Andrew streets from Spring to Fourth streets

*Archer Ave. and Putnam St. from Oakland St. to Sherman Blvd.

*Oakland St. and Sherman Blvd. from Greenlawn to Archer avenues

*Ethel and St. Mary’s avenues from Goshen Ave. to State Blvd.

*Kentucky and Crescent avenues from State Blvd. to Nevada Ave.

City Councilmen Dr. John Crawford, Tom Didier, Tom Freistroffer, Glynn Hines, Geoff Paddock and Michael Barranda voted in favor of the income tax plan to provide the additional revenue needed for the neighborhood alley improvements.