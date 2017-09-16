Woodburn Community Center to host “County Night Out”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The first of three “County Night Out” meetings will be held at Woodburn Community Center, 22735 Main Street, on Thursday, September 21.

The meeting features an open-house format that allows citizens the opportunity to meet the Allen County Commissioners and other elected officials face-to-face.

County departments and elected officeholders represented at the meeting include the Building Department, Solid Waste Management District, Human Resources, Highway Department, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, Memorial Coliseum and Auditor.

The second “County Night Out” is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3 at the Aboite Township Community Center, 11321 Aboite Center Road.

The final meeting will be in Leo-Cedarville on Tuesday, October 10 at the community’s Park Pavilion, 9825 St. Joseph Street.

All “County Night Out” events are schedule from 6:30 to 8 p.m.