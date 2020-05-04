Wondering why the Coliseum ticket office opened back up during the pandemic?

By
Jay Prince
-
(Photo Supplied/ WOWO 1190 AM 107.5 FM)

Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown explains the building’s decision to open during the virus.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here