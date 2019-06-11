Woman’s loved ones petition park board to restore memorial

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A fight might be brewing between the people behind a memorial for a lost loved one and the Leo-Cedarville Park Board.

Madison Clark was a student at IPFW, now Purdue Fort Wayne, when she committed suicide back in 2016.

Several of her friends set up a memorial at Riverside Gardens Park using $9,000 they raised. It includes her photo, a tree and bush, and a stone with her dates of birth and death, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 report last week, that photo was returned to her family, as the Board recently decided to remove all photos and dates from memorials.

One official said the park is “not a cemetery” and they want to look out for the park’s best interests. Now Madison’s loved ones are petitioning the Board to restore the memorial to how it once was.