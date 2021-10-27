Woman’s clash with RediMed over COVID test goes viral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local mom’s difficulties with a Fort Wayne medical clinic have gone viral and raised questions about discrimination.

Elizabeth Hicks posted a video online showing a worker at a RediMed clinic off Cook Road in Fort Wayne refusing to treat her teen son’s sinus infection unless he submitted to a COVID test. She tells WOWO News things went south after she said “no.”

“(The doctor) said ‘if you’re not getting a COVID test, then I’m not treating him… if you’re not going to do that, you need to leave.”

The clinic reportedly told her a COVID test would be necessary in order to get a note for her son’s school, which Hicks said she didn’t need anyway. You can find a video of the confrontation below, and listen to her full interview with WOWO here.

Hicks eventually went to another RediMed clinic, where she says she received the treatment she was seeking without any issue.

The LHN website states that “all who enter our facilities are asked to verify that they do not have COVID symptoms or recent exposure to the virus. This includes patients, visitors, and employees.”

A Lutheran Health Network representative sent WOWO the following statement in response to Hicks’ story:

“It is our strong desire for each patient to have a positive interaction with our health system. Though we are unable to comment on specific patients due to federal privacy regulations, we are able to share that our providers, like others across the country, are following CDC guidelines that recommend COVID-19 testing for patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Lutheran Health Network cares for all patients regardless of their vaccination status. As healthcare providers, our team members are responsible for protecting patients’ privacy as well as their protected health information. Video recordings in patient care areas can jeopardize other patients’ expectations of privacy.”