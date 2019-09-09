Woman stops would-be rapist at gunpoint

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man faces a sexual battery charge after a woman woke up and found him on top of her.

44-year-old Robert Snell was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail late last week for sexual battery.

According to court documents, a woman told police she and Snell were at a friend’s cookout back in June and that Snell was drinking heavily. She told police Snell later left the cookout and some people went searching for him. She went home and fell asleep, and awoke to a man on top of her having sex with her.

The Times Union reports the woman grabbed her rifle from the headboard and shoved it into his chest. He admitted the crime to police and wrote an apology letter stating he was disgusted with himself.

Snell is due back in court at the end of the month.