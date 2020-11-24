Woman still seeks answers in daughter’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The shooting death of a Fort Wayne woman remains unsolved two years later, and the victim’s mother is speaking out.

31-year-old Misty Gebhart died from a gunshot wound to the head inside a home on Riverside Avenue two years ago yesterday. Three other people – her boyfriend, his son, and his mother – were inside the home when the shooting happened, but her death remains “undetermined,” according to the Allen County Coroner.

Her mother Kim Wiehe tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that somebody knows something.

“It’s bad enough when a parent loses a child, but it’s even worse when it’s done in such a violent way. And on the reverse side of that, you can’t get justice,” Wiehe says.

She says she doesn’t believe her daughter killed herself, but prosecutors have told her they can’t do much unless more evidence is uncovered or a witness comes forward.