Woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is clinging to life after a motorcycle crash early this morning in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of West Main Street and Leesburg Road just past 2:05am to find an unconscious woman lying in a grassy area near the road. She was taken to a nearby hospital and officers describe her injuries as “life-threatening.”

It appears she was the passenger on a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Main and lost control when the driver, a man, tried to turn onto Leesburg. He suffered minor injuries.

Police do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.