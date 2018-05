ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who pleaded guilty to poisoning her niece’s breast milk was sentenced on Friday morning.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but will only serve 25 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She pleaded guilty to attempted murder back in March.

Police say she tried to poison her 11-week old niece by crushing Excedrin tablets and putting them into breast milk.