Woman offering reward for info on arsonist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information on who set her home on fire.

The fire started on Patti Ottinger’s front porch on November 21st last year in the 6600 block of West Hamilton Road South. She tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 her insurance agency says the fire was deliberately set, and she wants to find who did it by offering up $5,000 of her own money.

“I’m just hoping that’s going to entice someone who knows something to come forward,” she says.

Ottinger adds that she had been working for months to renovate the 104-year-old house for her stepdaughter and her children, and she’s worried someone could get hurt the next time the arsonist strikes.