Woman, man sentenced in neglect case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was given a suspended sentence in court Wednesday in a neglect case, a day after her former boyfriend was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Mercedes Tyree, 26, was given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence according to the Journal Gazette. She also will have to attend and complete parenting classes.

Zachary Copeland, 20, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony neglect.

Tyree was arrested last year after she and her then-boyfriend took her two-year-old daughter to the hospital. The girl suffered a brain bleed and fractured skull but has recovered.

Copeland and Tyree told police that the girl fell off a bed onto a pile of toys.