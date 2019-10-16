Woman killed in Tuesday shooting

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting in Warsaw yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Anchorage Road at about 1:15 pm Tuesday on reports of someone with a gunshot wound. They found 34-year-old Heather Emelio dead at the scene and arrested 34-year-old Kyle Shaw on charges of reckless homicide.

The gun used in the incident was recovered and secured by Warsaw police.

No other information, such as the relationship – if any – between the two, was released.