Woman killed in hit and run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a woman while she was trying to cross South Anthony Blvd. on Christmas Eve night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, it happened shortly after a crash between a pickup truck and a sedan at the intersection of South Anthony and South Phoenix Parkway at 5:29pm Friday. A woman who had been driving the sedan had gotten out of her vehicle and spoken with the driver of the truck, and was heading back across the street when she was hit by a black car, described as a “Dodge Charger or Challenger” style of vehicle.

That driver fled the scene.

The woman was lying in the road when police arrived, and she was declared dead at the scene.

If you know who was driving the black car, or have any details on the crash, contact police at 260-427-1222 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.