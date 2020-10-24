Woman killed in head-on crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A head-on collision between a car and a semi in Fort Wayne Friday afternoon left one person dead and forced the closure of a major road for several hours.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says police were called to US 24 west of Bull Rapids Rd. at approximately 2:10pm Friday. They determined that for unknown reasons the female driver of the car, who had been driving eastbound on US 24, traveled into the westbound lanes and hit the semi head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. Portions of US 24 in that area were closed for a few hours while police cleared the scene.