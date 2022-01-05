Woman killed after driving into DeKalb County home

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A 70-year-old Auburn woman is dead after driving her car through a garage Tuesday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had been driving south in the 3800 block of County Road 35 when, for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the road, driving several hundred feet through a field, finally colliding into a garage, hitting a boat and trailer and finally the rear garage wall.

First responders found her unconscious behind the wheel and attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.