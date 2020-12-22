Woman killed after car crashes into house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that ended with a woman dead and a car embedded in a house.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of McClellan Street, a couple of blocks west of Southgate Plaza, just after 10pm. They found a woman trapped under the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that two people – a male and a female – were inside the vehicle when it crashed, but fled the scene on foot afterward. Police tried to track them down using K-9 officers but failed to do so, and at this time there is no available description of either suspect.

Witnesses also told police the same car hit several parked vehicles nearby before crashing into the home.

The victim’s identity was not released.