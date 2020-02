FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon stabbing.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Shoaff Park Villas in the 4700 block of Jason Drive just before 1 p.m., according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital.

Another woman is in custody.

No other information has been released at this time.