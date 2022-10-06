Woman in critical condition after she was struck by car on SR 120

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in Steuben County are investigating after an Angola woman was struck by an SUV Thursday morning while walking in the middle of State Road 120.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of West SR 120 in James Township at just before 6:50 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person in the area. There were reports of a woman walking west in the middle of SR 120 screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.

When deputies arrived, they found a parked vehicle on the side of the road. The driver told officials that she thought she struck a deer in the road. Deputies later determined that the driver struck the pedestrian who was the initial subject of the 911 call.

Deputies say that the woman in the SUV was going east on SR 120 when she struck Sabrina V. Furar, 28 of Angola. Officials say Furar was wearing dark clothing and that that portion of the road was not lighted. Skies were dark but the road was clear.

Furar was taken to Cameron Hospital and then airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition with head and possible internal injuries.

Alcohol or speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.