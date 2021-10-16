Woman hurt in Warsaw hit-and-run

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are looking for a white truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 26-year-old woman hospitalized.

Police say it happened on East Old Rd. 30 near Eastgate Apartments at about 12:25am when the truck hit the woman and sped off, heading eastbound on Old Rd. 30.

Police believe the truck is a white Ford F-250 or F-350 between the model years of 2011 and 2016, with damage to the front passenger area, specifically around the headlight.

The victim was rushed to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her condition has not been released but police said her injuries included damage to her back, pelvis, and lower extremities.

If you know anything about what happened, call (574) 372-9511.