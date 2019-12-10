Woman hit by Citilink bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is clinging to life after being hit by a Citilink bus in Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Baker and Harrison Streets at about 6:30pm Monday on reports of a pedestrian being hit.

The 59-year-old woman had been crossing Baker Street, not far from the Citilink terminal, when she was hit. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The FWPD says no further details are available.