Woman gets probation for causing fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman got probation yesterday for her part in a fatal crash.

33-year-old Jessica Hakes pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and got a two-year suspended sentence and two years probation for causing a fatal July 2019 crash near downtown Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports that she had THC in her system when she drove into the path of a motorcycle, causing a crash that killed its driver, 64-year-old Robin Pugh.

She had been also charged with reckless homicide and neglect – since she had three kids in the car at the time of the crash – but those charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.