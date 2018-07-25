Woman gets prison in death of baby delivered in bathtub

WABASH, Ind. (AP): A northern Indiana woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the death of her son, who was delivered in a dorm room bathtub.

24-year-old Mikayla Munn of Elkhart was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison, with three years suspended to formal probation.

She pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent as she was awaiting a murder trial. Her lawyer says Munn accepts responsibility for her actions.

The former Manchester University student gave birth in the bathtub of her dorm room in March 2016. Police have said first responders who were called to Munn’s room found her and the infant still in the tub.

The death was ruled a homicide.