Woman facing arson charge for house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is facing an arson charge for allegedly started a house fire Wednesday.

Adriana Malone, 21, is facing the charge for the fire in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

No one was hurt, and the fire was contained in less than 10 minutes.

Court documents reveal that Malone set a mattress on fire in one apartment of a duplex. She told police she was recently kicked out of the apartment and set a mattress on fire because her father kicked her out of his home.