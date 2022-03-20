Woman dead after late night shooting on Chartwell Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says that one woman is dead after a shooing Saturday night in Fort Wayne.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, police responded to the 2100 blook of Chartwell Drive in reference to a shooting. Police located an adult female suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, where a doctor then pronounced her dead.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was inside her apartment when somebody opened the back door and began firing into the apartment.

The Allen County Coroner will release the identity, cause, and manner of death at a later time. The incident remains under investigation. Anybody with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.