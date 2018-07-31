Woman dead after early-morning shooting in Waynedale neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Old Trail Road, near the intersection of Bluffton and Lower Huntington Roads in the Waynedale area, a few minutes before 5am today. They found the woman in serious condition, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. She died at an area hospital.

Police are collecting evidence and reaching out to neighbors to see if anyone knows what happened. If you have any details on the shooting, call Fort Wayne Police at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.