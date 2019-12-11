Woman dead after apparent stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after the early-morning death of a woman in Fort Wayne.

Officer Lisa Woods of the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Greene Street just past 3am, and found the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman who was inside the apartment was taken in for questioning. Her relationship with the victim is currently unknown.

Fort Wayne Police Homicide team members are investigating. The identity of the victim, as well as the official cause and manner of death, will later be released by the Allen County Coroner.