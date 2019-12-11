UPDATED: Woman dead after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after the early-morning death of a woman in Fort Wayne.

Officer Lisa Woods of the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Greene Street just past 3 a.m., and found the woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Stacy Jennings, 39 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death is multiple stab wounds and her manner of death was ruled a homicide. Her death marks the 25th homicide in Allen County this year.

Another woman who was inside the apartment was taken in for questioning. Her relationship with the victim is currently unknown.

Fort Wayne Police Homicide team members are investigating.