Woman critical after being hit by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A domestic dispute turned violent Saturday night in Fort Wayne, leaving one person in the hospital and another in police custody.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 4000 block of Wayne Trace at 10:05pm by a woman who told dispatchers she had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find her lying on the sidewalk. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Police learned a domestic dispute led to what happened and detained the driver on the scene. He was taken in for questioning. No charges had been announced at the time of publication.