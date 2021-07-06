Woman critical after being hit by dump truck

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after her bicycle was hit from behind by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Angola Police Department, officers were called to Wendell Jacob Avenue near Glendarin Way at around 12:45pm to find Susan Stroh, an Angola resident, suffering from a head injury and several broken bones. She was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Police believe the dump truck was being driven by a 43-year-old Michigan man and approached the woman’s bicycle from behind, then collided with her. Details as to why the crash happened were not released, and an investigation is ongoing.

At this time, police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in what happened.