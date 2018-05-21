Woman crashes into creek, seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters had to rescue a woman from a car that crashed into a creek Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Junk Ditch creek near Jefferson Blvd and West Main Street Sunday afternoon after a woman drove her car off the road and into the creek. They had to cut the roof of the car off to get the woman out.

Police say she was speeding on Jefferson when her vehicle hit a guardrail and was launched into the water.

She’s in serious condition at an area hospital, with multiple broken bones.