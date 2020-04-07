Woman confronts Dollar General over waste problems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been having problems with her neighbor: a Dollar General store.

Jacqueline Barnes tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 for the past six years, she’s had to clean trash and debris out of her yard, blown in from the back of the Dollar General on Decatur Road.

She collects at least two large garbage bags’ worth of trash that the store has apparently ignored.

“I’ve contacted the department of health, I’ve contacted corporate at Dollar General, I’ve spoken with employees at the store in the past, and nothing’s been done,” Barnes says.

She says she’s worried that the trash could be a health hazard for her family.

The company responded to the report by saying it will take “immediate action” to address the issue.