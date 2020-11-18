Woman bit by K-9 after leading police on 100 mph chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police say a woman is recovering in the hospital from a K-9 bite after leading them on a chase with speeds over 100 mph.

Trinity Fleming, 19, is facing charges of resisting arrest, possession of needles, five counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, never having a license and other infractions according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say they tried to stop a car at around 12:30 a.m. Monday near I-69 at the US 24/Jefferson Blvd. exit. The chase continued through northeast Fort Wayne streets.

Police deployed stop sticks, but the pursuit continued until she fled from the car and tried to hide in a bush. A K-9 then found the woman hiding and bit her.

The woman was then taken to the hospital and will be taken into custody upon her release.