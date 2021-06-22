Woman arrested in Ohio facing murder charge in Fort Wayne shooting

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A woman arrested Monday in Van Wert County is now facing a murder charge in connection to a now fatal Fort Wayne shooting.

Valerie Rose Hardiek, 22 of Fort Wayne, was arrested Monday at the RoadDog Convenience Store in Wilshire after Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a woman walking around with a gun at 10:35 a.m. The caller told officials that Hardiek had been walking around the gas pumps for over and hour and was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers. Another caller told dispatch that Hardiek pointed the gun in his back.

Hardiek was arrested without incident and preliminarily charged her with felonious assault and misdemeanor aggravated menacing. She was taken to the Van Wert Correctional Facility where she is being held pending arraignment. That incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne Police say that Hardiek is also now facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Eileen Street that initially left a woman in critical condition. However, the Allen County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity or any further information on the shooting victim.