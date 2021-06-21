Shooting leaves one woman critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is fighting for her life after a Sunday night shooting in southwest Fort Wayne.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street, a block north of Lower Huntington Road, at around 6:48pm to find the woman inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where her injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

Police think they’ve narrowed down a person of interest in the shooting, but if you have any information that can help their case, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867) or use the free P3 Tips app.