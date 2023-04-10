Woman Arrested Following Police Chase Saturday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is behind bars following a police chase Saturday night in Fort Wayne. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Fort Wayne Police say they were called to the Walmart on Coldwater Road just after 9 p.m. on a report of a woman sleeping in her car. When police arrived, they say they observed the woman exit her car but then got right back in and drove off.

Officers tried pulling her over, but she did not adhere to their efforts. Eventually police say they had to use stop sticks on the car, which caused the woman to crash into an officers’ car. The crash happened just north of downtown Fort Wayne on North Clinton Street. Police say the woman refused to exit the vehicle until police used what is being called “tactical measures” to take her into custody.

The woman’s name and what charges she may be facing have not been released as the incident remains under investigation.