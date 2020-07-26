Woman arrested after disturbance during law enforcement peace event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after a disturbance occurred during “A Freedom Walk with Friends, Peace and Unity” in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.

The event was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 in front of the Allen County Courthouse. Around 20 people were in attendance with law-enforcement support signs and around 12 were in attendance with Black Live Matter support signs.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, most of the supporters on both sides were peaceful. Though, around 12:15 p.m., a disturbance started up between the two groups. A woman was arrested for Disorderly Conduct as a result of the disturbance.

Most of the supporters in the two groups left after the woman was arrested.

There were no further issues at the event.