Woman accused in runaway boat incident pleads “not guilty”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 20-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of a chaotic boating incident on Lake Gage made her first court appearance this week.

Dominique Effinger appeared in Steuben County court Monday to learn she’ll face at least a three-day trial starting on January 11th.

She’s accused of being drunk while operating a boat on July 15th, driving so fast she and her passengers were thrown off. Then the boat circled the water, out of control, causing damage and injuries before police were able to jump on and bring it under control.

One person suffered a fractured skull, another had their arm “partly amputated,” according to KPC News.

Effinger has pleaded “not guilty,” and will be back in court in October for a pre-trial conference.