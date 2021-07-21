Woman accused of threating teen with a knife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is charged with two counts of intimidation after she was accused of threatening a teen with a knife at a playground.

Terra Roling is accused of confronting a teen boy with a knife and running at him and others on the Weisser Park Elementary School playground on May 15, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Court documents reveal that the alleged attack happened after one of Roling’s children told her that he had been struck by another child.

Part of the incident that was captured on video showed Roling using racial epithets during the incident.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest.