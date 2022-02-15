Wolcottville Officer Arrested On Multiple Child Sex Counts

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to the arrest of Wolcottville officer…

Officer Zarek B. Finley, 27 was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a child. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Finley faces multiple felony counts and was booked into the Noble County jail pending his court appearance. ISP detectives began their investigation on February 4th after receiving information via the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the mother of the alleged victim, who was described as a 16-year-old girl.

The mother told police that Finley, in his capacity as an officer, “had allegedly been exchanging inappropriate electronic communications with her 16 year old daughter via social media messaging platforms.”

Detectives arrested Finley on initial charges of: Attempted Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony, Attempted Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor, a Level 6 Felony, and Attempted Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony.