Witness balks, murder charge dropped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A witness is backing out of a Fort Wayne murder case, essentially allowing the man charged in the case to go free.

30-year-old Sedrick Wiliams had been accused of killing Marlon Kimbrough after Kimbrough’s bullet-riddled body was found along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Oxford Street and Meyer Road in January 2020.

His trial was supposed to start next week, but our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that a witness in the case was “no longer available to testify,” according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, so they have filed a motion to dismiss the case.

A member of the Prosecutor’s Office staff says they could try again if the witness steps back up.