Wintry weather creates hazardous driving conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This morning’s snow, combined with frigid temperatures, made for some slick conditions throughout northeast Indiana.

WOWO News reported at least a dozen crashes in and around Fort Wayne this morning, as slide-offs happened at intersections and on both Interstates 69 and 469.

Just outside of Columbia City, a car and semi collided on westbound US 30, leaving the car under the semi (pictured above).

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7pm today for the entire state of Indiana and most of Ohio.