Wintry weather causes dozens of area crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a dangerous morning commute for many in the WOWO listening area.

Slick roads led to a high number of slide-offs and crashes throughout northeast Indiana, including a number of crashes, some with injuries, on Interstate 69 between the Jefferson Blvd and Goshen Road exits in Fort Wayne, causing back-ups and slowdowns during the morning rush.

Fort Wayne Police report they responded to 33 crashes between 6am and 9am. Three were crashes with injuries, although none of them were serious.

One crash did prove fatal, however; it involved a semi and a car at the intersection of US 30 and Doyle Road in New Haven.

Crashes were also reported on US 30 near Steel Dynamics and a number of problem spots were reported in Columbia City and throughout LaGrange, Noble, and DeKalb Counties.